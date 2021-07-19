site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-gregory-polanco-on-bench-versus-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: On bench versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Polanco is out of the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Polanco will head to the bench Monday with southpaw Caleb Smith pitching for Arizona. Phillip Evans will start in right field in the series opener for Pittsburgh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read