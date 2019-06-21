Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Opportunities limited lately

Polanco has started only five of the last 11 games, going 3-for-19 with a 1:9 BB:K.

The decrease in production and playing time has coincided with the return of fellow outfielder Corey Dickerson. Polanco likely returned early from offseason surgery and the team now has the luxury of playing him sparingly following Corey Dickerson's return. In fact, Polanco is tied with Melky Cabrera for the fewest plate appearances among Pittsburgh outfielders (20) since Dickerson's return June 8. Starling Marte (47), Bryan Reynolds (44) and Dickerson (27) have all seen more action in the outfield. It's quite possible the team moves one or two of the aforementioned players by the trade deadline, but for now Polanco's playing time appears to be measured as he continues his shoulder surgery recovery.