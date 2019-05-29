Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out for final game in Cincinnati

Polanco is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Polanco's off days usually coincide with a southpaw starting for the opposition, but he'll find himself on the bench for the day game after the night game even with right-hander Anthony DeSclafani on the hill for Cincinnati. With Polanco sitting, Melky Cabrera will pick up a start in right field.

More News
Our Latest Stories