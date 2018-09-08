Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out for season

Polanco is out for the season after sustaining a deep bone bruise on his left knee and injuring his shoulder Friday against the Marlins, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Details on the nature of the shoulder injury aren't yet clear, but the knee bruise alone is enough to rule him out for the year, as it carries a recovery time of at least six weeks. The injury opens up playing time for Adam Frazier, Jordan Luplow and Jose Osuna in the outfield.