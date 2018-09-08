Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out for season
Polanco is out for the season after sustaining a deep bone bruise on his left knee and injuring his shoulder Friday against the Marlins, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Details on the nature of the shoulder injury aren't yet clear, but the knee bruise alone is enough to rule him out for the year, as it carries a recovery time of at least six weeks. The injury opens up playing time for Adam Frazier, Jordan Luplow and Jose Osuna in the outfield.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Held out Saturday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Dealing with knee and shoulder issue•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Suffers injury on slide•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Swats two-run homer in win•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Swipes 11th base•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Ties career high with 22nd homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...