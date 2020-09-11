Polanco is not starting Friday against the Royals.
Polanco has hit a miserable .149/.205/.336 on the season, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he were to sit more frequently down the stretch. Cole Tucker will be the right fielder Friday.
