Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out of lineup Sunday
Polanco (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Polanco will hit the bench for a day of rest after being removed from Saturday's contest with left hamstring discomfort. The team is listing the right fielder as day-to-day for the time being. The Pirates are off on Monday, so the hope is that he'll be able to return Tuesday against the Brewers. Sean Rodriguez draws the start in right field Sunday, batting sixth.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Exits with hamstring discomfort•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Suffers injury against Blue Jays•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Snaps August slide Thursday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Taking seat against left-hander•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Looking to find bat•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Homers as pinch hitter Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...