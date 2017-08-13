Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out of lineup Sunday

Polanco (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Polanco will hit the bench for a day of rest after being removed from Saturday's contest with left hamstring discomfort. The team is listing the right fielder as day-to-day for the time being. The Pirates are off on Monday, so the hope is that he'll be able to return Tuesday against the Brewers. Sean Rodriguez draws the start in right field Sunday, batting sixth.