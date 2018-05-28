Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out of Monday's lineup
Polanco is out of Monday's lineup against the Cubs.
From an offensive standpoint, the case could be made that Polanco is the Pirates' fourth best outfielder at the moment. He is hitting .213/.326/.387 with two home runs and 22 strikeouts in 21 games this month. Austin Meadows will start in right field and hit second in his place.
