Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out of Sunday lineup

Polanco is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Polanco will find himself stationed on the bench for Game 162. Jordan Luplow will take over in right field, batting sixth in his stead. The 26-year-old will conclude his injury-plagued campaign with a career-worst slash line of .249/.303/.389 in 107 games played.

