Polanco (hip) is sitting Friday's game against the Brewers but could be available off the bench, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
The Pirates haven't indicated whether Polanco will return to the lineup Saturday, or if he'll definitely be available as a substitution during Friday's contest. A trip to the injured list remains possible for the 29-year-old. Jared Oliva starts in right field Friday.
