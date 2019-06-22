Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out with shoulder inflammation

Polanco was placed on the 10-day injured list with posterior left shoulder inflammation Saturday.

The injury perhaps explains why Polanco has started just once in the last six games as well as his .184/.245/.286 line over his last 15 contests. The outfielder underwent surgery on the same shoulder last September, which delayed his start to the season this year. It's unclear if his current problem is directly tied to the procedure. Jason Martin was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories