Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Parked on bench Thursday

Polanco is out of the lineup Thursday against the Reds.

Polanco will be one of four Pirates regulars receiving rest in the series finale due to the quick turnaround after Wednesday's 12-inning victory over Cincinnati, with Francisco Cervelli (hand), Jordy Mercer and Josh Bell also joining him on the bench. Adam Frazier will pick up the start in right field in Polanco's stead and hit second. For his part, the right fielder has just three hits in his last 23 at-bats and has played poorly in the field.