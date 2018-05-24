Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Parked on bench Thursday
Polanco is out of the lineup Thursday against the Reds.
Polanco will be one of four Pirates regulars receiving rest in the series finale due to the quick turnaround after Wednesday's 12-inning victory over Cincinnati, with Francisco Cervelli (hand), Jordy Mercer and Josh Bell also joining him on the bench. Adam Frazier will pick up the start in right field in Polanco's stead and hit second. For his part, the right fielder has just three hits in his last 23 at-bats and has played poorly in the field.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Receives day off Saturday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Absent from Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Ropes eighth homer Saturday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Difficult day at plate•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Collects pair of hits Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Launches sixth homer Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...