Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Performing full activities

Polanco (shoulder) has resumed hitting, throwing and running at the Pirates' spring training facility in Bradenton, Fla. and will continue to gradually build up his workload before playing in games, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Polanco hasn't seen action for the Pirates since June 16 and was pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis in mid-July after tweaking the shoulder. A regimen of rest and anti-inflammatory treatment has apparently worked well thus far for Polanco, leaving the possibility open that he'll return from the 10-day injured list this season, likely in September.