Polanco (illness) has been cleared to resume workouts and hopes to return to game action next week, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.

Polanco missed the tail end of camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but he cleared MLB protocol and is working out with the team ahead of his return to the field. Prior to the COVID-19 diagnosis, Polanco was receiving positive reviews regarding his batting and fielding during camp. The 28-year-old has battled injuries in the past, so the team could manage his workload once he's ready to return to the field.