Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Playing against Cards

Polanco will start in right field and bat seventh Thursday against St. Louis.

After sitting out Monday and Tuesday, he went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in his return to the lineup Wednesday. Polanco has just three hits in his last 38 at-bats but the Pirates continue to give the enigmatic slugger ample opportunity. He went 0-for-3 with a walk against starter Jack Flaherty on Saturday.

