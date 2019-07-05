Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Plays in Triple-A on Thursday

Polanco (shoulder) went 2-for-4 with a run in his first rehab game for Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

His rehab stint is expected to carry through the All-Star break. An injury to a current starter could change the timeline, but Polanco might not resume regular playing time until after the trade deadline. The outfielder hasn't played for Pittsburgh since June 16.

More News
Our Latest Stories