Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Plays in Triple A Thursday
Polanco (shoulder) went 2-for-4 with a run in his first rehab game for Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.
His rehab stint is expected to carry through the All-Star break. An injury to a current starter could change the timeline, but Polanco might not resume regular playing time until after the trade deadline. The outfielder hasn't played for Pittsburgh since June 16.
