Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Plays seven innings
Polanco has progressed to playing seven innings in the field in extended spring training games, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Polanco is making steady progress as he continues to work his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. While he's trending in the right direction, the outfielder is still expected to remain sidelined until at least May.
