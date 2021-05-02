Polanco went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 12-5 loss to St. Louis.

He's 8-for-23 with a homer and two stolen bases in his last six starts. Moreover, Polanco features some of the best numbers of his career against Sunday starter, Carlos Martinez. The lefty has 14 hits in 29 at-bats against Martinez, including six extra-base hits and an 8:3 BB:K.