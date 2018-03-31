Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Primed for big year?
Polanco went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI against the Tigers on Friday. He also stole his first base of the season.
Polanco's prodigious, three-run shot to right-center gave Pittsburgh a three-run, 13th-inning lead. The break-out candidate struggles with injuries -- he was on the disabled list three separate times due to hamstring issues in 2017, but his upside gives fantasy owners a worthwhile risk-reward scenario. Polanco batted third in the lineup Friday and figures to see plenty of RBI opportunities with Starling Marte expected to eventually settle into the No. 2 spot.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not moving from right•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Returns from knee injury Sunday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Dealing with bruised knee•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Ready for improved results•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...