Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Primed for big year?

Polanco went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI against the Tigers on Friday. He also stole his first base of the season.

Polanco's prodigious, three-run shot to right-center gave Pittsburgh a three-run, 13th-inning lead. The break-out candidate struggles with injuries -- he was on the disabled list three separate times due to hamstring issues in 2017, but his upside gives fantasy owners a worthwhile risk-reward scenario. Polanco batted third in the lineup Friday and figures to see plenty of RBI opportunities with Starling Marte expected to eventually settle into the No. 2 spot.