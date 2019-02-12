Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Progressing without pain

Polanco (shoulder), who is in his second week of throwing, is feeling no pain and believes he'll return prior to June.

"I'm working really hard to be back sooner than what everybody expects," he said. "If I start in mid-April or the beginning of May, I'll take it. I just don't want to be into June or July. That's too late." Lonnie Chisenhall, along with Melky Cabrera and possibly Pablo Reyes, will battle for playing time in right field until Polanco returns.