Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Pulled off rehab assignment

Polanco will head back to Pittsburgh for further evaluation after suffering a setback during his rehab outing with Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. Team trainer Todd Tomczyk relayed that the outfielder's shoulder is "strong and stable," however the team is still working to "figure out the details of what's causing the soreness and the discomfort in the back of the shoulder," according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.