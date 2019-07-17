Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Pulled off rehab assignment
Polanco's (shoulder) has been shut down after suffering a setback during his rehab assignment, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Polanco will head back to Pittsburgh for further evaluation after suffering a setback during his rehab outing with Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. Team trainer Todd Tomczyk relayed that the outfielder's shoulder is "strong and stable," however the team is still working to "figure out the details of what's causing the soreness and the discomfort in the back of the shoulder," according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
