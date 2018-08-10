Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Rare day off Friday

Polanco is not in the lineup against the Giants on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Polanco will retreat to the bench for the first time since July 12. Since that date, he's slashed .284/.343/.614 with six home runs, 18 RBI and three stolen bases in 23 games. In his place, Adam Frazier will man right field and bat third.

