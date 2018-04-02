Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Reaches base five times Monday

Polanco went 1-for-1 and drew four walks in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Twins.

Polanco hit a double that drove in a run during the first inning, then proceeded to score a run as teammate Colin Moran slugged a grand slam shortly after. Polanco has had a strong start to the season, as Monday's game drove his on-base percentage up to .579 over Pittsburgh's first four outings.