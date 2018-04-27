Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Reaches base twice Thursday
Polanco went 1-for-3 with a double and an intentional walk Thursday against the Tigers.
The double was just his second extra-base hit in his last 47 plate appearances (11 games). Polanco started the season red-hot with four doubles and five homers in his first 53 plate appearances. While the right fielder seems to be breaking out of his offensive slide, collecting hits in four of his last five games, he hasn't attempted a stolen base since Opening Day.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Two hits in Friday's loss•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Looking for turnaround•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Batting average woes continue Sunday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Blasts two homers Thursday•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?