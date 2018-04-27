Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Reaches base twice Thursday

Polanco went 1-for-3 with a double and an intentional walk Thursday against the Tigers.

The double was just his second extra-base hit in his last 47 plate appearances (11 games). Polanco started the season red-hot with four doubles and five homers in his first 53 plate appearances. While the right fielder seems to be breaking out of his offensive slide, collecting hits in four of his last five games, he hasn't attempted a stolen base since Opening Day.