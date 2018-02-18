Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Ready for improved results
Polanco strengthened his core and lower body in the offseason to help regain his athleticism, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
He was slowed by injury in 2017, spending time on the disabled list on three separate occasions with hamstring issues. "I feel quicker," Polanco said. "I feel like I can be me." That quickness might help the 26-year-old produce more stolen bases and lift his batting average out of the .250s for the first time in his career. After seeing uneven results while flipping back and forth between right field and left last summer, the plan is to play Polanco consistently in right, where he's most comfortable. "Play me in right, I want to be in right field," Polanco said. "Other guys can play left field." Pittsburgh will count on Polanco for middle-of-the-lineup production more than ever in 2018 with Andrew McCutchen traded to the Giants.
