Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Receives day off Saturday
Polanco is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego.
Polanco had a rough first month of the season but has a .294/.393/.549 slash line through 51 at-bats in May. Jose Osuna will start in right field for the Pirates on Saturday with lefty Clayton Richard on the mound for the Friars.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Absent from Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Ropes eighth homer Saturday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Difficult day at plate•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Collects pair of hits Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Launches sixth homer Friday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Reaches base twice Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart