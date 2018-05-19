Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Receives day off Saturday

Polanco is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego.

Polanco had a rough first month of the season but has a .294/.393/.549 slash line through 51 at-bats in May. Jose Osuna will start in right field for the Pirates on Saturday with lefty Clayton Richard on the mound for the Friars.

