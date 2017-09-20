Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Regular day off Wednesday
Polanco is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Wednesday.
Polanco receives a standard day of rest following two straight starts to open up the series against Milwaukee. In his place, Jordan Luplow draws the start in right, while batting sixth in the order.
