Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Rehab beginning Thursday
Polanco (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Polanco hasn't been out particularly long, landing on the injured list on June 22. Under normal circumstances, he could be just a few days from getting back into big-league action, but with the All-Star break beginning Monday, the Pirates can afford to be cautious and bring Polanco along slowly rather than rush him back for just a game or two.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not expected back soon•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Scheduled for BP•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Absence length unknown•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out with shoulder inflammation•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Opportunities limited lately•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Riding pine again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...