Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Rehab beginning Thursday

Polanco (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Polanco hasn't been out particularly long, landing on the injured list on June 22. Under normal circumstances, he could be just a few days from getting back into big-league action, but with the All-Star break beginning Monday, the Pirates can afford to be cautious and bring Polanco along slowly rather than rush him back for just a game or two.

More News
Our Latest Stories