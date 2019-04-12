Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Rehab moves to Triple-A

Polanco (shoulder) will move his rehab stint up to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Polanco is working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. He has just one hit in three rehab games for High-A Bradenton, but he'll move up for a tougher challenge nonetheless.

