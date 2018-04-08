Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Rejoins lineup Sunday

Polanco (foot) is starting in right field and batting second in Sunday's game against the Reds, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Polanco was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup with some apparent right foot discomfort after fouling a ball off his foot the day prior. After some additional rest, the 26-year-old is set to rejoin the top of the lineup where he'll look to build on his scorching hot start to the season. Through seven games, Polanco is slashing .280/.441/.680 with seven runs scored and 11 RBI, good for a 186 wRC+.