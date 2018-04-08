Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Rejoins lineup Sunday
Polanco (foot) is starting in right field and batting second in Sunday's game against the Reds, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Polanco was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup with some apparent right foot discomfort after fouling a ball off his foot the day prior. After some additional rest, the 26-year-old is set to rejoin the top of the lineup where he'll look to build on his scorching hot start to the season. Through seven games, Polanco is slashing .280/.441/.680 with seven runs scored and 11 RBI, good for a 186 wRC+.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Continues strong start against Reds•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Reaches base five times Monday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Primed for big year?•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not moving from right•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Returns from knee injury Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...