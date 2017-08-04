Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Resting Friday

Polanco is out of the lineup Friday against the Padres.

Polanco receives a day off after starting the past two games following his activation off the disabled list (hamstring). In those contests, Polanco has gone 0-for-7 at the plate, and he'll take a seat in favor of Jose Osuna for Friday's game.

