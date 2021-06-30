Polanco is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Pittsburgh is wrapping up its road series in Colorado with a day game after a night game, so Polanco looks to be receiving a veteran's day off before the Pirates return home for a four-game series with the Brewers this weekend. Ben Gamel will draw the start in right field in place of Polanco.
