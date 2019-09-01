Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Return remote for 2019

The Pirates transferred Polanco (shoulder) from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on Saturday, increasing the chances that he won't play again in 2019, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

While Polanco could still technically return, manager Clint Hurdle sounded as if the outfielder won't be back. "He's tried to put every effort and energy into getting back, and I don't think that it's worked out as quickly as he'd like," Hurdle said of Polanco. "I know his focus was to finish, and I'm not even sure what date that puts him at. Does that take him off for ... I think it wipes him out for the season." Hurdle added that he's looking for a healthy Polanco for the start of 2020 spring training. He made no mention of whether the 27-year-old would participate in the Dominican Winter League.