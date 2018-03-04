Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Returns from knee injury Sunday

Polanco (knee) went 1-for-3 during Sunday's outing against the Twins.

After sitting out Friday and Saturday to allow his bruised knee to recover, Polanco returned to the lineup Sunday. Polanco will look to bounce back from a subpar 2017 season that was filled with recurring hamstring injuries. He was limited to 108 games, over which he hit .251/.305/.391 and stole just eight bases, marking the first time in his four-year career that he failed to swipe at least 14 bags.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-greinke.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0

    Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...

  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...