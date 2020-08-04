Polanco will bat sixth and play right field Tuesday against the Cubs.
He has one hit in 14 at-bats with a 2:8 BB:K. Polanco missed time with COVID-19 and has struggled since returning. Tuesday mark's his first game action since Saturday.
