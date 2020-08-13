Polanco (ribs) will start in right field and bat sixth Thursday against the Reds.

He'll rejoin the lineup after sitting out the Pirates' most recent game Sunday against the Tigers before Pittsburgh had its three-game series with the Cardinals this week postponed. Polanco's presence in the outfield rather than at designated hitter suggests the Pirates have few concerns about his health, but the 28-year-old's performance at the plate this season makes it difficult to be optimistic about his fantasy prospects. He's batted .152 and reached base at a .207 clip through his first 10 games while striking out in 15 of his 33 plate appearances (45.5 percent).