Polanco (personal) is in the lineup for Monday's spring game against the Orioles.
Polanco was away from the team for the past few days following the birth of his child, but he he has rejoined the squad and is ready to resume playing. Polanco will serve as the designated hitter and hit cleanup in Monday's contest.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Away from team for birth of son•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Mashing at plate•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Goes deep in debut•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Never actually suffered fracture•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Named starting right fielder•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Appears fully healthy•