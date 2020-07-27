Polanco (illness) was activated off the COVID-19 injured list Monday and will start at designated hitter against the Brewers, batting seventh.

Polanco tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of camp, but he was cleared to return to workouts Saturday and will return to game action Monday. It's unclear whether the team will limit his workload in the coming days, but it's encouraging to see him back in the starting nine as the designated hitter. The 28-year-old battled injuries last season and only appeared in 42 games for the Pirates, slashing .242/.301/.425 with six home runs and 17 RBI.