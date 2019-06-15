Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Riding pine again
Polanco remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
This marks Polanco's second consecutive absence and third in the Pirates' last four games, with all three absences coming against opposing right-handed starting pitchers. Polanco has just a .243/.304/.426 line through 162 plate appearances this season, and at this point, it seems he's been supplanted as the primary right fielder by Bryan Reynolds.
