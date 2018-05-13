Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Ropes eighth homer Saturday

Polanco went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

The homer was his eighth of the season, and Polanco has now ripped an extra-base hit in four straight games while collecting at least one hit in eight of his last nine. The 26-year-old had a very rough April, but he's kicked off May by hitting .306 (11-for-36) with two home runs, one steal, five RBI and 10 runs.