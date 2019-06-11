Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Running again after injury
Polanco went 1-for-4 with his third stolen base of the season Monday.
He's stolen three bases in his last five games after starting the season with no steals in 32 games. Since coming back ahead of schedule from a surgically-repaired shoulder, Polanco has posted a .250/.314/.443 mark with six homers and 17 RBI. His throwing arm still isn't back to its pre-surgery strength, but he continues to play. Polanco could see a bit more rest following the return of Corey Dickerson, however, as team has stated it intends to rotate the pair, along with Melky Cabrera, for one outfield spot in the near term.
