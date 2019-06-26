Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Scheduled for BP
Polanco (shoulder) will take batting practice Wednesday, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Polanco landed on the injured list over the weekend with posterior left shoulder inflammation. The Pirates are unsure of his timetable for a return, but the fact that he's already set to resume hitting less than a week after landing on the shelf suggests his absence may not be an extended one. That said, Pittsburgh has no reason to rush Polanco back, especially with the team looking to showcase trade candidates Corey Dickerson and Melky Cabrera.
