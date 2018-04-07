Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
Polanco was scratched from Saturday's game against the Reds with right foot discomfort, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Polanco fouled a pitch off his foot in Friday's win over the Reds and was originally slated to bat second and start in right field Saturday. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day, with Adam Frazier taking over in right field.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Continues strong start against Reds•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Reaches base five times Monday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Primed for big year?•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not moving from right•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Returns from knee injury Sunday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Dealing with bruised knee•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...