Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Polanco was scratched from Saturday's game against the Reds with right foot discomfort, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Polanco fouled a pitch off his foot in Friday's win over the Reds and was originally slated to bat second and start in right field Saturday. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day, with Adam Frazier taking over in right field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories