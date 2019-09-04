Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Season over

Polanco will receive a series of platelet-rich-plasma injections in his shoulder and miss the rest of the season, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

It was reported in late August that Polanco was unlikely to return this season, and the latest report confirms that will indeed be the case. Polanco was limited to a career-low 42 games in 2019, and finishes with six home runs, 17 RBI, and a .726 OPS. He has been limited by injuries three years running now, but with him under contract through 2023, he is presumably the favorite to start in right field for the Pirates next year -- as long as he is healthy when Opening Day comes around.