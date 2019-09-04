Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Season over
Polanco will receive a series of platelet-rich-plasma injections in his shoulder and miss the rest of the season, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
It was reported in late August that Polanco was unlikely to return this season, and the latest report confirms that will indeed be the case. Polanco was limited to a career-low 42 games in 2019, and finishes with six home runs, 17 RBI, and a .726 OPS. He has been limited by injuries three years running now, but with him under contract through 2023, he is presumably the favorite to start in right field for the Pirates next year -- as long as he is healthy when Opening Day comes around.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Return remote for 2019•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Set to test shoulder•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Performing full activities•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Nearing return to baseball activity•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Working through therapy•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Facing 10-day shutdown•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...