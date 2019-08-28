Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Set to test shoulder

Polanco will test his injured list shoulder with "maximal effort" in the coming days to see if a rehab assignment is possible, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Polanco hasn't played for the Pirates since June 16 and was pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment in mid-July after suffering a setback in his recovery from a shoulder injury. Depending on how the outfielder responds to the increased activity will likely determine if and when he returns this season.