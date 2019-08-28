Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Set to test shoulder
Polanco will test his injured list shoulder with "maximal effort" in the coming days to see if a rehab assignment is possible, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Polanco hasn't played for the Pirates since June 16 and was pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment in mid-July after suffering a setback in his recovery from a shoulder injury. Depending on how the outfielder responds to the increased activity will likely determine if and when he returns this season.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Performing full activities•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Nearing return to baseball activity•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Working through therapy•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Facing 10-day shutdown•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Begins no-throw period•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Undergoing further evaluation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start