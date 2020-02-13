Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Should have no restrictions in camp

Polanco (shoulder) is expected to face no restrictions when position players report to Pirates camp Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Sidelined to begin last season while recovering from left shoulder surgery, Polanco appeared in just 42 games before being shut down in late June after battling inflammation in the same shoulder. Polanco was cleared for a full throwing program over the winter and hasn't experienced any reported setbacks with the shoulder, so he looks to be in a good spot health-wise as he enters the upcoming season. Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk noted that Polanco's workload will likely be monitored in the spring as a precaution, but the 28-year-old should be ready to fill a full-time role in right field once Opening Day arrives.