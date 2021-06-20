Polanco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
With a southpaw (Sam Hentges) on the mound for Cleveland, the lefty-hitting Polanco will check out of the lineup following a stretch of four straight starts, during which he went 3-for-14 with a home run and two stolen bases. Phillip Evans will get a start in right field in place of Polanco.
