Polanco will sit against lefty J.A. Happ and the Twins on Friday.
The Pirates have only faced four lefties so far this season, and Polanco hasn't started against any of them. Wilmer Difo gets the start in right field on this occasion.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: On bench against lefty•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Launches second homer•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Logs most complete game of season•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Takes seat versus lefty•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not starting Monday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Shows glimpse of promise•