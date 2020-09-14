site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sits for first game
RotoWire Staff
Polanco will be on the bench for the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Polanco has gone 2-for-26 at the plate over his last eight games. Cole Tucker starts in right field in his absence, though Polanco could return to the lineup for the nightcap.
