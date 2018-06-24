Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sits for third straight game
Polanco will sit for the third straight game Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Polanco has sat in favor of Austin Meadows in each game. Both hitters are lefties, so there's no platoon situation going on. Meadows has simply out-hit Polanco, with a .330/.357/.566 line for the former compared to .215/.325/.421 for the latter. It wouldn't be surprising to see Meadows continue to start over Polanco going forward.
